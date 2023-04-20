Law and Order: Woman with prior arrests allegedly found twice with modified weapons

Rosemary Waters

Rosemary R. Waters, 37, no permanent address, was arrested on April 7 on two warrants out of City Court. On Aug. 17, Waters was taken into custody at a hotel on Oak Street, Batavia, on an unrelated warrant and was allegedly found in possession of narcotics and a modified fully automatic 9mm pistol with a 40-round magazine. Waters was released pending lab results. A warrant for her arrest was issued after the investigation was complete. On July 30, Waters was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Mix Place, Batavia. Waters is accused of providing a false name. Narcotics and a modified short-barrel shotgun were allegedly recovered inside the vehicle. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Waters was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Kyle Schroeder

Kyle J. Schroeder, 26, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, was arrested on four bench warrants issued by City Court after his alleged failure to appear to answer to charges from four separate incidents. On April 23, 2022, Schroeder allegedly entered a residence on Liberty Street and stole a pack of cigarettes. He was arrested on three days later and issued an appearance ticket. On April 29, Schroeder was arrested on a charge of DWI drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. He was arraigned in City Court and released. On August 25, 2022, patrol officers were dispatched to check the welfare of an individual "tweaking out" behind a business on East Main Street. Schroeder was arrested on warrants for alleged failure to appear on prior charges and was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. He was allegedly found in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest. He was arraigned in City Court and released. On Oct. 20, 2022, when Schroeder appeared in court on another matter, he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. He is accused of kicking and damaging an electrical lock box on the exterior of a business on Jackson Street so he could charge his mobile phone. He was released under supervision. Schroeder was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court, and his release status is unknown.

Josia G. Culver, 18, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 3rd, and petit larceny. Culver is accused of making a forced entry into a business in the mall, causing damage, and stealing money. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Shawnna L. Lamont, 33, of Page Road, Perry, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. Lamont is accused of failure to appear on a prior charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th. She was initially charged Feb. 19 following a traffic stop on East Main Street, Batavia. Lamont was arraigned in City Court and ordered to appear on May 10.

Breanna E. Brummond, 32, of Limekiln Road, Lyons, was arrested on two bench warrants issued our of City Court. Brummond is accused of failure to appear on appearance tickets issued in connection with prior arrests. Brummond was arrested on Feb. 3 along with Brittany L. Hollaert, 26, of St. Paul Street, Rochester, after the two women were the subject of a pursuit in a U-Haul van following a reported larceny at a local store. The suspects entered a residence on Burke Drive and allegedly tried to steal the homeowner's car. Brummond was held in jail pending arraignment in Centralized Arraignment Court. Her current release status is unknown. Previously: Unexpected visit ends in manhunt, K-9, and arrest in city neighborhood

Adam Edward Roberts, 31, of Cheektowaga, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and unsafe tires. Roberts was stopped at 4:02 a.m. on March 29 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Carolos Ortiz Speed. Roberts was issued an appearance ticket.

Christopher Scott Usselman, 31, no residence provided, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Usselman is accused of damaging property inside the Genesee County Jail at 12:30 p.m. on April 18. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kelly Anne Rodriguez, 50, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Rodriguez is accused of violating an order of protection at 8:45 a.m. on April 12 at a location on Clinton Street Road, Batavia. Rodriguez was issued an appearance ticket.