Law and Order: Wyoming County man accused of impaired driving and drug possession

Fletcher M. Royce, 33, of Dunham Road, Varysburg, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, driving while impaired by drugs, and DWI. Royce was located on Galloway Road in Pembroke after deputies received a suspicious condition complaint at 2:24 p.m., Sept. 17, and taken into custody by Deputy Trevor Sherwood and Deputy Erik Andre.

Jesslyn Faustine Bigelow, 25, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Bigelow is accused of harassing another resident of the apartment complex at 3727 West Main Street Road, Batavia. Bigelow was issued an appearance ticket.

Cole Ryan Booth, 31, of Blasdell, is charged with criminal mischief and petit larceny. Booth is accused of damaging a vehicle and stealing its license plates in the parking lot of Darien Lake on Aug. 14. He was arraigned in Darien Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Alex Dumbleton, 28, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with attempted assault 2nd. Dumbleton, being held at the Genesee County Jail on prior charges, allegedly attempted to kick a corrections officer. Dumbleton was issued an appearance ticket.