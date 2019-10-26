Local Matters

October 26, 2019 - 10:33am

Le Roy beats Avon 19-0 in Class C sectional quarterfinal

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, sports, football.

6378_rauscher.jpg

The Le Roy Oatkan Knights kicked off sectional play with a 19-0 win over Avon on Friday night.

The defense held Avon to just 26 yards total offense.

Andrew Englerth ran for 84 yards on 18 carries. Kyler LaCarte also gained 84 yards on 18 carries and scored once on the ground. He was 10-13 passing for 88 yards and a TD. Jake Hill have five receptions for 46 yards and scored two TDs, one on a reception, the other rushing.

Photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo: Cole Rauscher skis over the Avon QB.

6457_bordonaro.jpg

Chase Bordonaro fights for key yardage.

6502_lacarte.jpg

 Kyler LaCarte tugs a would-be Avon tackler.

6647_englerth.jpg

Andrew Englerth splits the Avon defense.

7001_panepento.jpg

Alex Panepento finds himself surrounded by Avon Braves.

