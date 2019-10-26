Le Roy beats Avon 19-0 in Class C sectional quarterfinal

The Le Roy Oatkan Knights kicked off sectional play with a 19-0 win over Avon on Friday night.

The defense held Avon to just 26 yards total offense.

Andrew Englerth ran for 84 yards on 18 carries. Kyler LaCarte also gained 84 yards on 18 carries and scored once on the ground. He was 10-13 passing for 88 yards and a TD. Jake Hill have five receptions for 46 yards and scored two TDs, one on a reception, the other rushing.

Photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo: Cole Rauscher skis over the Avon QB.

Chase Bordonaro fights for key yardage.

Kyler LaCarte tugs a would-be Avon tackler.

Andrew Englerth splits the Avon defense.

Alex Panepento finds himself surrounded by Avon Braves.