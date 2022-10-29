Le Roy beats Bath 28-20 to advance in post-season

The Oatkan Knights edged out Bath/Haverling in their sectional playoff match-up on Friday in Le Roy, 28-20.

Jackson Fix gained 141 yards on the ground in 20 rushes, scoring once. Tony Piazza added another 112 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Drew Strollo scored on one of his 12 runs in which he gained 52 yards.

Connor Hegeman led the defense with eight tackles. Tony Piazza, Jack Tonzi, and Maverick Cole had five each. Tonzi also recorded a sack.

Photo by Ed Henry. Top photo: Knights are led onto the field by senior Ryan Murphy (75).

Tony Piazza (far right) gives the Bath RB a lift.

Piazza putting the pressure on the Rams’ QB.

Antonio Martinez (17) puts an end to this run.

Jackson Fix (5) leaving the Rams behind.

Jack Tonzi (33) gives the Bath QB nowhere to go in the backfield.

The Bath RB has a line of Knights to deal with.

LeRoy O-line providing a wall of push for QB Drew Strollo (far right).