Le Roy celebrates Winterfest today

Press release:

Le Roy Business Council, along with The Woman of the Moose, Lodge 1132 will once again host Winterfest in the Village of LeRoy on Saturday, December 1st, beginning at 10 am, with events going throughout the day and night.

There will be a scavenger hunt throughout businesses and organizations in LeRoy beginning at 10 a,m,, with cards available at the Moose, 12 Bank St, Le Roy. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers. Main Street of LeRoy Businesses will have sales and specials throughout the day. The Jinglin’ All the Way Run/Walk will take place at 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 1 p.m. at The Masonic Community Center, 21 Bank St.

The Christmas Around the World Project on the Oatka Creek Bank will be on display starting at Winterfest. The Annual Community Tree Lighting will be at 6 p.m. on the northeast corner of 5 & 19.