Le Roy comes back in fourth quarter, forces three OTs, wins 27-20

On a night when a local football legend was honored, the Le Roy Oatkan Knights opened their home schedule for the 2022 season with a 27-20 in triple overtime.

Le Roy scored all of their points in the final seven minutes of regulation time and in overtime.

Down 14-0 entering the fourth quarter, Drew Strollo scored in a nine-yard run and then Adrian Stephens scored on an 11-yard run.

Attica struck first in OT, scoring on a Samuel Strezelec 10-yard run.

The Knights tied the score on a Drew Strollo one-yard dive into the endzone and capped the scoring in the third overtime with Adrian Stephens scored from two yards out.

The game was dedicated to Robert F. 'Sully' Sullivan.

Offense:

Rushing: Drew Strollo 10 carries for 71 yards and two TDs, Adrian Stephens 17 carries for 71 yards and two TDs

Passing: Tommy Condidorio 4-5 for 63 yards, Adrian Stephens 3-11 for 78 yards

Receiving: Cal Koukides two receptions for 61 yards, Tony Piazza two receptions for 46 yards

Defense:

Jack Tonzi, nine tackles and two fumble recoveries

Tony Piazza, seven tackles

Jackson Fix, five tackles, a fumble recovery

Ryan Murphy, four tackles

Ryan Higgins, four tackles

Photos by Ed Henry. Top photo: LeRoy WR Cal Koukides hauls in a long pass to spark the Knights early in the 4th quarter.

LeRoy QB Adrian Stephens cuts toward the end zone to score a TD to get the Knights within one.

Le Roy's placekicker connects on the game-tying PAT kick to tie the contest at 14.

Le Roy lineman Ryan Higgins (58) and teammates rejoice a turnover fumble by the Blue Devils in OT play.

Le Roy TE Jack Tonzi extends for a near completion.

Le Roy WR Cal Koukides collides with the Attica defensive player.

Xavien Waker (left arrow) and Jackson Fix (right arrow) knock away the last Attica pass attempt on 4th down to secure the win for the Knights.

Jack Tonzi, left, and Bryce Lathan bump up high to celebrate the Knights’ comeback win.