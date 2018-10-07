Le Roy couple accused of leaving children alone

Amanda Havens Thomas Williamee

Two Le Roy residents were arrested early Friday morning after police received a complaint that two children had been given them medication to make them sleep and then left alone at a residence in the village.

Amanda E. Havens, 36, and Thomas C. Williamee, 48, both of Munson Street, Le Roy, where charged with counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

The couple is accused of leaving the two children unsupervised.

After receiving the complaint early Friday morning, Le Roy PD responded to the residence and tried to contact anybody who might be inside the residence. After their was no response and considering the nature of the complaint, police officers made forced entry into the residence.

Both children were located alone inside but otherwise unharmed.

The age of the children was not released.

After further investigation, Havens and Williamee were located at another location and taken into custody.

Havens was jailed on $3,000 bail and Williamee was jailed on $2,500 bail.