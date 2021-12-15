Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 15, 2021 - 12:09pm

Le Roy cross country team honored at board meeting for first sectional title

posted by Howard B. Owens in le roy hs, sports, Cross Country, Le Roy, news.

crosscountryleroy2021-2.jpg

The Le Roy HS boys cross country team did something no other cross country team has done in the history of the school this season: won a Section V title.

The team was honored at the start of the Le Roy Central Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

The team consisted of Erik Schwab, Aiden Soggs, Ian Kepple, James Blake, Cole Friedhaber, Kyle Northrup, and Andrew Greene.

Schwab had a fourth-place finish in the championship race and Soggs finished 8th.

In the girls' race, Charlotte Blake finished second overall, claiming her third sectional patch in the sport. She is one of the most decorated cross country runners in school history.

crosscountryleroy2021.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button