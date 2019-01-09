Le Roy CSD board member resigns, citing too much time away from the district

Press release:

At last night’s Jan. 8th regular meeting, the Le Roy Central School District Board of Education acknowledge receipt of the formal resignation of Board Member Lawrence Bonacquisti.

In Mr. Bonacquisti’s letter he noted, “I feel that being away for months at a time plus plans for extended vacations is not in the best interests of the community and the students whom I represent. It has been a real pleasure sharing Board efforts with such a fine staff, administration, and fellow colleagues.”

Mr. Bonacquisti has spent 78 years of his life in public education as either a student, teacher, coach, adjunct professor, mentor, and/or board member. He retired in 1993 after a 36-year teaching career at York Central School District, only to then continue on at Genesee Community College as an adjunct professor teaching Psychology. In 1997, Mr. Bonacquisti also supervised student teachers as a senior clinical supervisor at SUNY Geneseo.

Mr. Bonacquisti was an Advisory Member of the Genesee Wyoming BOCES Board from 1978 – 2002, and served on the Le Roy Central School District Board of Education from 2003 – 2018. During his time as a Le Roy school board member, Mr. Bonacquisti was selected as the 2014 Al Hawk Award Recipient for his “outstanding contributions to public education and children in his own community.”

Le Roy School Superintendent Merritt Holly stated, “It has been an absolute honor working with Mr. Bonacquisti over the past three years. His knowledge, experience, and passion for students will be sorely missed. On behalf of the Board, we wish Mr. Bonacquisti the best in his extended upcoming travels!”

Lastly, the Board of Education has decided to wait for the board election process to take place in May in order to fill the remainder of Mr. Bonacquisti's two-year term.