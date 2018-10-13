Local Matters

October 13, 2018 - 1:23pm

Le Roy finishes 2018 with 3-4 record after final game home loss

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, sports, football.

ziptor-leroycoat.png

4460_reecetresco_anthonyleitten.jpg

Wayland-Cohocton turned out to be a tough opponent for Le Roy to finish the season against, knocking the Knights to a 3-4 record with a 48-7 defeat.

For Le Roy, Cineque Robinson gained 86 yards on 14 carries. Jake Hill was 4-13 passing for 103 yeards and a TD. Nate Andrews made a 70-yard reception for a TD.

Bob Locke had 13 tackles and Anthony Leitten had eight.

In other Friday night football:

  • Alexander finishes the regular season with a 7-0 record after beating Perry (4-3) 26-0. Terrez Smith gained 122 yards on 24 carries. Dylan Busch was 7-15 for 144 yards and three TDs. Takari Lang-Smith had three receptions for 44 yards. Jake Jasen had eight tackles and a sack. The Trojans enter sections as the #1 see in Class D.
  • York/Pavilion beat Pembroke 38-13.
  • Batavia Notre Dame beat Bolivar-Richburg 49-28.
  • Batavia plays at Haverling today.

Photos by Ed Henry.

4665_nateandrews.jpg

Nate Andrews races to the end zone with a 70-yard TD reception.

4677_jakehill.jpg

QB Jake Hill implores the Le Roy fans to be louder after tossing 70-yard TD pass to Nate Andrews.

5656_andrewkettle.jpg

Andrew Kettle sweeps left for a nice gain for the Knights.

4896_colerauscher.jpg

Cole Rauscher smothers Way-Co RB Brandon DeGuarde.

