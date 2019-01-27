Le Roy fire names Fireman of the Year, installs officers at annual dinner

Video: Le Roy Fire members discuss why they enjoy being volunteer firefighters.

Brandon Connolly was named Fireman of the Year by the Le Roy Volunteer Fire Department at the department's annual installation and awards banquet, held this year at Terry Hills.

Firematic officers for 2019 are: Tom Wood, chief (far right in top photo); Craig Johnson, 1st assistant chief (second from right); Josh Pfendler, captain and training officer; A.J. DeFelice, lieutenant; Jared Chick, lieutenant; Joe Orlando, safety officer.

The fire department created a new safety award this year, named in honor of longtime safety officer Joe Orlando. The first recipient is Christopher DeFelice. Photo: Craig Johnson, DeFelice, Orland, and Tom Wood.

Tim Hogle served as chief for three years. This year, Tom Wood returns to the chief's role and Hogle received a thank-you plaque.

