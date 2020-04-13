Le Roy man, two others injured in early-morning crash in Pembroke

Three people, including a Le Roy resident, were injured when a National Grid line repair truck and a box truck collided at 3:40 a.m. at Brick House Corners in Pembroke.

The Sheriff's Office reports that a 2011 Freightliner box truck driven by Kimaly Satchel-el, 33, of Lafayette Avenue, Syracuse, was southbound on Route 77. Luis H. Welch, 32, of West Main Street, Le Roy, was driving eastbound on Route 5 in a 2014 Freightliner utility truck.

Satchel-el allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 77 and struck the utility truck.

Upon impact, the box truck rotated counterclockwise and came to rest facing north off of the north should of Route 5.

The utility truck traveled off the southeast corner of the intersection, coming to rest facing southeast.

Satchel-el was extricated from the truck by volunteer firefighters. He was unconscious at the time of the extrication and sustained multiple injuries and was transported by Mercy EMS to ECMC. His passenger, Candace R. Keith, 21, of Brooklyn, was also transported to ECMC for treatment of injuries

Welch was taken to UMMC for evaluation of a shoulder injury.

Pembroke, Indian Falls, East Pembroke, along with Mercy EMS responded to the scene. The investigation is continuing and is being conducted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, and Crash Management team members Sgt. Jason Saile and Deputy Kyle Krzemein.

Photos and additional reporting by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service​