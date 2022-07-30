Le Roy officer applies training, applies tourniquet, saves man's life

Le Roy Police Officer Emmalee Stawicki saved a life in the early morning hours of July 22 after responding to a report of a disturbance on Gilbert Street in the village.

Stawicki secured the scene and then observed an adult male with a severe cut on his arm. His bleeding was uncontrolled, and he had significant blood loss. Based on her training, she suspected the victim had sustained an arterial cut, which is potentially life-threatening.

Stawicki applied her department-issued tourniquet on the victim's arm, which controlled the bleeding. EMS also arrived to assist at the scene. The victim was transported by medics to the hospital for further treatment.

Based on an investigation, it was determined that the victim put his arm through a window during the disturbance which resulted in the arm laceration, according to a statement issued by Le Roy Police Chief Gregory Kellogg.

Kellogg said, "LeRoy Police Officers are trained to use a variety of life-saving measures such as the application of tourniquets, Automatic External Defibrillators (AED), administration of Narcan for opioid overdoses, First Aid and CPR."