Le Roy PD fills cruisers with donated groceries and toys

Press release:

Le Roy Police Department’s first "Stuff the Cruiser" event this past weekend was a huge success.

On Dec. 16th, Le Roy police along with volunteers from Le Roy Rotary Early Act were stationed outside of Tops Market in Le Roy for the event.

Community members and local business owners donated enough food to fill five police cruisers, totaling almost 3,000 nonperishable food items. In addition to food, gifts cards and cash donations were also received.

All donated items will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season.

Le Roy police would like to thank Tops Market, Le Roy Rotary, Le Roy schools and all of the community and business owners who provided generous donations!

Le Roy police also partnered with Le Roy schools and Dunkin’ Donuts on Saturday, Dec. 15th, where 60 toys were donated, which will be distributed within the community by Le Roy schools.