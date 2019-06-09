Le Roy PD looking for man accused of approaching young girls, asking about piercings

UPDATE 10:41 a.m.: The person has been identified and has been in contact with police. The investigation and interviews are continuing. No further update from Le Roy PD pending further investigation.

A man is suspected of approaching young girls in the area of Wolcott Street School and asking them if they had any piercings followed by a request to photograph the piercings claiming he was going to post them on his web site.

Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying the man.

He is described a white male, late 20s to early 30s, with short/buzzed hair, wearing a gray t-shirt with an unknown logo and "size matters" on it, along with gray shorts, and gray shower shoes/slip-on sandals.

He was carrying a DSLR camera.

Police believe the man was picked up by another individual driving a red/burgundy four-door sedan.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male subject or anyone that has been approached or has had a child approached by the subject is asked to contact the Le Roy Police Department at (585) 345 6350.