May 30, 2020 - 6:33pm

Le Roy PD releases photos of patrol vehicle shot and rammed by truck driver Wednesday night

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Le Roy, le roy pd, news.

101408886_1417896525060343_7498233903417655296_n.jpg

Le Roy PD released these photos of one of the patrol vehicles involved in Wednesday night's chase of Joshua Blessed, the Virginia truck driver who tried to flee law enforcement following a traffic stop for speeding in the village.

Blessed rammed this patrol vehicle, along with other law enforcement vehicles, and fired several shots both during the pursuit and after coming to a stop near Geneseo. Police officers returned fire and Blessed died as an apparent result of bullet wounds.

Previously:

101113529_1417896465060349_4204333994176675840_n.jpg

101116585_1417896645060331_322048579273228288_n.jpg

101002213_1417896618393667_3210030334800297984_n_1.jpg

Upcoming

more

