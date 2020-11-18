Local Matters

November 18, 2020 - 2:08pm

Le Roy plays for sectional title tonight in girls soccer

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, sports, soccer.

For the second year in a row, the Le Roy Girls Soccer Team is heading to a sectional championship game after beating Mynderse 5-0.

They'll play #1 seed Bath tonight. Game time is 6 p.m. in Bath.

Maddie Keister scored two goals in the win over Mynderse. Bella Condidorio, Bryn Luckey, and Kailyn Tresco also each scored a goal. Keri Biggins had eight saves.

Also in girls soccer, Byron-Bergen plays for a sectional title at 7:30 p.m. against Geneseo in Avon.

Video by Tim McArdle.

