Le Roy shut down Hornell for 33-0 win
Le Roy shut out Hornell on Friday night in Hornell, 33-0.
Adrian Stephens was 3-8 passing for 51 yards and a TD.
The TD was a 17-yard connection to Merritt Holly, Jr.
Jackson Fix was 1-4 passing for 21 yards, hitting Cal Koukides for a touchdown.
Emmanuel Fisher gained 90 yards on five carries and scored a TD.
Fix rushed 16 times for 54 yards and a TD.
Stephens, 47 yards on nine carries, also scoring a TD.
Photos by Ed Henry.
Top photo: Connor Hegeman displays perfect tackling technique.
Ryan Higgins’ pressure led to an incomplete pass.
Le Roy center Holden Sullivan taking on multiple linemen.
Le Roy’s Merritt Holly pulls in a TD pass for the Knights.
Mav Cook (left) and Cal Koukides double-team on defense.
Le Roy’s Bryce Lathan smothers the Hornell QB.
Xavien Walker (left) congratulates Manny Fisher on his 84-yard TD run.
Recent comments