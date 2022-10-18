Local Matters

October 18, 2022 - 12:22am

Le Roy shut down Hornell for 33-0 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, football, sports, le roy hs.

5581_hegemantackle.jpg

Le Roy shut out Hornell on Friday night in Hornell, 33-0.

Adrian Stephens was 3-8 passing for 51 yards and a TD.

The TD was a 17-yard connection to Merritt Holly, Jr.

Jackson Fix was 1-4 passing for 21 yards, hitting Cal Koukides for a touchdown.

Emmanuel Fisher gained 90 yards on five carries and scored a TD.

Fix rushed 16 times for 54 yards and a TD.

Stephens, 47 yards on nine carries, also scoring a TD.

Photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo: Connor Hegeman displays perfect tackling technique. 

5604_higginsrush.jpg

Ryan Higgins’ pressure led to an incomplete pass.

5807_holdenpush.jpg

Le Roy center Holden Sullivan taking on multiple linemen. 

5817_hollytd.jpg

Le Roy’s Merritt Holly pulls in a TD pass for the Knights. 

6322_doubleteam.jpg

Mav Cook (left) and Cal Koukides double-team on defense. 

6335_brycelathan.jpg

Le Roy’s Bryce Lathan smothers the Hornell QB. 

6437_congrats.jpg

Xavien Walker (left) congratulates Manny Fisher on his 84-yard TD run.

