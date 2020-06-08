Local Matters

June 8, 2020 - 12:43pm

Le Roy Village Green resident celebrates 104th birthday

posted by Howard B. Owens in le roy village green, news, Le Roy.

image3sherman.jpeg

Rose (Lattuca) Sherman, a resident of Le Roy Village Green, turned 104 on Saturday and her birthday was celebrated by staff and with family sending her well-wishes through a window.

Lattuca grew up in Scottsville and lived most of her in Le Roy where she was popular as a babysitter and caretaker for many years. She worked for 20 years for the Genesee Country Museum. She was married to the late Jon C. Sherman Sr. Her four children: John (Pam) Sherman, Tom Sherman, Sandy (Tim) McCulley, Charles (Mindy) Sherman. He has 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren.

She has never had a driver's license.

Photos and information submitted by Janice Sherman.

image4sherman.jpeg

image5sherman.jpeg

Upcoming

