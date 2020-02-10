Local Matters

February 10, 2020 - 1:39am

Le Roy's Andrew Englerth heads into state wrestling tournament undefeated

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, wresting, sports, le roy hs.

eqtbeujuyaqhk4h.jpeg

Andrew Englerth, Le Roy, is the Section V Class B2 wrestling champion at 160 pounds.  He also won the most outstanding wrestler.  His season record is 43-0 as he heads to the state quarterfinals.

The Oatkan Knights were 5th overall in the Section V championships.

Sec V Class B2 Wrestling Championships Team-5th overall Top Knights:

  • First, Joey Brennan, 126 pounds
  • First, Andrew Englerth, 160 pounds
  • Second, Nate Andrews, 152 pounds
  • Second, Cole Rauscher, 145 pounds
  • First, Phil Hahn, 195 pounds

The state qualifiers are Friday at SUNY Brockport.

Information and photos submitted by Tim McArdle.

eqtbetswoaixplt.jpeg

