Le Roy's Andrew Englerth heads into state wrestling tournament undefeated

Andrew Englerth, Le Roy, is the Section V Class B2 wrestling champion at 160 pounds. He also won the most outstanding wrestler. His season record is 43-0 as he heads to the state quarterfinals.

The Oatkan Knights were 5th overall in the Section V championships.

Sec V Class B2 Wrestling Championships Team-5th overall Top Knights:

First, Joey Brennan, 126 pounds

First, Andrew Englerth, 160 pounds

Second, Nate Andrews, 152 pounds

Second, Cole Rauscher, 145 pounds

First, Phil Hahn, 195 pounds

The state qualifiers are Friday at SUNY Brockport.

Information and photos submitted by Tim McArdle.