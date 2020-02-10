February 10, 2020 - 1:39am
Le Roy's Andrew Englerth heads into state wrestling tournament undefeated
Andrew Englerth, Le Roy, is the Section V Class B2 wrestling champion at 160 pounds. He also won the most outstanding wrestler. His season record is 43-0 as he heads to the state quarterfinals.
The Oatkan Knights were 5th overall in the Section V championships.
Sec V Class B2 Wrestling Championships Team-5th overall Top Knights:
- First, Joey Brennan, 126 pounds
- First, Andrew Englerth, 160 pounds
- Second, Nate Andrews, 152 pounds
- Second, Cole Rauscher, 145 pounds
- First, Phil Hahn, 195 pounds
The state qualifiers are Friday at SUNY Brockport.
Information and photos submitted by Tim McArdle.