Le Roy's football season cut short by tough defeat in semifinal

East Rochester/Gananda upset #1 seed Le Roy in the Section V Class C semifinal on Friday, 22-21.

Scoring Summary:

East Rochester/Gananda, Cadearrell Sneed 8 yd run (run failed)

Le Roy, Tony Piazza 26 yd run (Andrew Pocock kick)

East Rochester/Gananda, Caddearrell Sneed 2 yd run (Sneed run)

Le Roy, Drew Strollo 1 yd run (Andrew Pocock kick)

Le Roy, Jackson Fix 3 yd run (Andrew Pocock kick)

East Rochester/Gananda, Brayden Bohse 1 yd run (Sneed run)

Jackson Fix ran for 96 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Tony Piazza. 10 rushes for 67 yards and a Td. Drew Strollo, 40 yards on the ground on nine attempts, and he scored a TD.

On defense, Ryan Higgins eight tackles and a sack. Jack Tonzi had six tackles and Emmanuel Fisher five and a sack.

Photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo: Le Roy’s Xavien Walker latches on to the ER-G quarterback.

Le Roy defense swarms the ER-G back.

Tony Piazza rushing hard for good yardage.

Jackson Fix on the move.

Jack Tonzi ends an ER-G rush.

Ayden Riggi prepares for the battles in the trenches.

Ryan Murphy storming in to sack the ER-G quarterback.

Drew Strollo hanging on to slow the ER-G back.