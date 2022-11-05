Local Matters

November 5, 2022 - 5:01pm

Le Roy's football season cut short by tough defeat in semifinal

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, football, Sports.

1555.jpg

East Rochester/Gananda upset #1 seed Le Roy in the Section V Class C semifinal on Friday, 22-21.

Scoring Summary:

  • East Rochester/Gananda, Cadearrell Sneed 8 yd run (run failed)
  • Le Roy, Tony Piazza 26 yd run (Andrew Pocock kick)
  • East Rochester/Gananda, Caddearrell Sneed 2 yd run (Sneed run)
  • Le Roy, Drew Strollo 1 yd run (Andrew Pocock kick)
  • Le Roy, Jackson Fix 3 yd run (Andrew Pocock kick)
  • East Rochester/Gananda, Brayden Bohse 1 yd run (Sneed run)

Jackson Fix ran for 96 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Tony Piazza.  10 rushes for 67 yards and a Td. Drew Strollo, 40 yards on the ground on nine attempts, and he scored a TD. 

On defense, Ryan Higgins eight tackles and a sack. Jack Tonzi had six tackles and Emmanuel Fisher five and a sack.

Photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo: Le Roy’s Xavien Walker latches on to the ER-G quarterback.

1629.jpg

Le Roy defense swarms the ER-G back.

1711.jpg

 Tony Piazza rushing hard for good yardage.

1834.jpg

 Jackson Fix on the move.

1960.jpg

Jack Tonzi ends an ER-G rush.

2139.jpg

Ayden Riggi prepares for the battles in the trenches.

2363.jpg

Ryan Murphy storming in to sack the ER-G quarterback.

2599.jpg

Drew Strollo hanging on to slow the ER-G back. 

