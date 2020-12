Le Roy's varsity girls swimming team hosted Notre Dame for their season and home opener on Thursday, winning 102-74.

Highlights:

Natalee Shepard, 100 Freestyle 101.65

Peyton Koukides, 100 Breaststroke 1:20.62

Shepard & Koukides were on the 200 M & 400 Freestyle winning relays

Information and photos by Tim McArdle