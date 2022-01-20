Le Roy's high school principal taking new position at Cal-Mum

Tim McArdle, a popular principal at Le Roy Jr./Sr. high, well-known for his active participation and promotion of the Oatkan Knights on social media, has resigned his post in order to return to his home district, Caledonia-Mumford.

He will become the middle/high school assistant principal.

He said it was a difficult decision.

"This opportunity allows me to work in my home district and be all in with my family which is something that is very important to me," McArdle said.



He added, "Being the Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School Principal since July of 2013 has been an opportunity of a lifetime. I would like to thank our incredible district-wide staff, students, families, alumni, and our community for partnering with me over the years to create something really special here in Oatkan Knight Country."

Superintendent Merritt Holly informed district parents this evening and shared the timeline for replacing McArdle:

In the process of securing an interim principal with the potential start date of February 14, 2022.

Job posting from February 1 to February 28, 2022.

Committee and final interviews in mid-March 2022.

Anticipated Board appointment on March 22, 2022.

Anticipated start date April 25, 2022

"I want to wish Mr. McArdle all the best in his new position at Caledonia-Mumford!" Holly said in the email. "Over the past 8.5 years, Mr. McArdle’s leadership has positively impacted our students and teachers both inside and outside of the classroom. We can't thank him enough for all the extra hours and time he has spent supporting each of our Knights!"

In an email to The Batavian, Holly said McArdle was an asset to the district.

"Mr. McArdle has been a tireless advocate for all his students," Holly said. "He has transformed our elective offerings, cultivated the creation of new clubs and activities, and promoted our students' work/accomplishments for others outside of Le Roy CSD to enjoy and see. I wish him all the best as his new opportunity allows him to work in his home district and be all in with his family!"

McArdle's last day at the school has yet to be determined.

Before becoming principal in Le Roy, McArdle was an assistant principal at Batavia Middle School, from 2010 to 2013. He has a B.S. from St. Bonaventure University in health and physical education, a CAS in education leadership from SUNY Brockport, and a master's in education from St. Bonaventure.

McArdle has become an accomplished photographer during his time in Le Roy and often feeds the school's social media accounts with sports photos and events at the school, as well as providing photos to local media, such as The Batavian.

Photo courtesy Tim McArdle.