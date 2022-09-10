Local Matters

September 10, 2022 - 4:04pm

Le Roy's reliable placekicker lifts Knights to win in Bath

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, sports, football.

5166_brycelathan42_jacktonzihelmet.jpg

The Oatkan Knights pulled out a close win in Bath over Bath-Haverling to open their season on Friday night, with placekicker Katelynn Everett providing the margin of victory.

She was 5-5 in point-after-attempts in the 35-32 win for Le Roy.

Both teams scored five touchdowns with Bath-Haverling unable to convert one PAT because of a blocked kick and failing to convert twice on two-point plays.

Tony Piazza rushed for 136 yards and scored twice on 15 attempts.  Tommy Condidorio gained 90 years and scored twice on 14 attempts. 

Jackson Fix scored a touchdown on 11 carries for 54 yards.

On defense, Jack Tonzi had 6.5 tackles and a sack.  Tony Piazza had 5.5 tackles and Xavien Walker had five.

Photos by Ed Henry. 

Top photo: LeRoy’s Bryce Lathan (42) and Jack Tonzi (no helmet) engulf the Bath RB.

5203_tommycondidorio.jpg

Tony Piazza (22) leads the sweep for LR QB Tommy Condidorio.

5229_calkoukides_30ydcatch.jpg

LeRoy WR Cal Koukides snags a 30-yard reception from QB Condidorio.

5546_tonypiazza.jpg

Tony Piazza runs hard through the Bath defense.

6018_everett_pat.jpg

LeRoy place kicker Katelyn Everett splits the uprights.

6505_everett.jpg

LeRoy place kicker Katelynn Everett was a perfect 5 of 5 on PATs for the Knights.

a6469_riggi_eschberger.jpg

LeRoy linemen Ayden Riggi (67) and Will Eschberger (65) celebrate the team win. 

