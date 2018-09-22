Local Matters

Leach scores four TDs to lead Batavia to win in Windsor

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, news, batavia, Batavia HS.

a76y0650.1.jpg

The Batavia Blue Devils continued their dominance of opponents this season, this time with a 41-26 win over Windsor.

Ray Leach ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and added 97 more yards and a TD on four receptions, for 327 all-purpose yards.

Ethan Biscaro was 10-11 passing for 140 yards and two TDs.

Taiyo Iburi-Bethel had a 71-yard touchdown run.

Josh Barber had nine tackles, including a sack. Alex Rood and Ethan Biscaro each had eight tackles and a sack and Biscaro added an interception.

Also on Friday night, Alexander beat Bolivar-Richburg 52-0 and Pembroke lost to Perry/Mt. Morris 30-8.

UPDATE Saturday, Sept.22: Officials corrected the stats for Ethan Biscaro; the story originally stated he had a perfect 10-10 passing. The figure was revised today to 10-11.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

a76y0578.1.jpg

a76y0667.1.jpg

a76y0637.1.jpg

a76y0598.1.jpg

a76y0569.1.jpg

a76y0620.1.jpg

