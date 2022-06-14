Legacy of Madison Masters preserved with Peacemaker Award for deserving softball player

Before Le Roy's U-16 softball game against Batavia on Monday evening, Lily Uberty received the first-ever Madison Grace Masters Peacemaker Award.

The purpose of the award is to hone Madison Master, who passed away in 2020. The Le Roy Youth Softball board created the award to secure the legacy of Master's in the Le Roy athletic community.

The MGM Peacemaker Award is given to a deserving player as chosen by their coaches who exemplifies:

Commitment to the sport of softball and team.

Model of sportsmanship in treating teammates, coaches, opposing teams, umpires and parents with the utmost respect.

Acts as a mentor and example, embracing inclusivity and supporting teammates who may be struggling.

Maintains a positive attitude in all aspects of practice and competition, especially in difficult situations.

Displays the qualities of a leader where respect has been earned from teammates and coaches alike.

Uberty received a $100 gift certificate donated by Dick's Sporting Goods as well as a custom-crafted softball adorned with MGM and a red butterfly and #12, Maddie's number when she played softball.

Photos by Howard Owens