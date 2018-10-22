Lewiston closed at Veterans and Galloway for law enforcement incident

The county’s Emergency Response Team (aka SWAT) is at a location just north of the Thruway on Lewiston Road for an unknown type of incident.

Lewiston is closed between Veterans Memorial Drive and Galloway Road.

The incident started at about 4:30 a.m.

Sheriff Bill Sheron said no information is being released at this time because it is an ongoing situation.

Residents have been told to shelter in place.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Road reopened at about 10 a.m.; no further information has been released yet.

Reader-submitted photo.