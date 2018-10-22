Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 22, 2018 - 9:03am

Lewiston closed at Veterans and Galloway for law enforcement incident

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, notify.

b9ccf474-67a2-4017-b92f-41c50a5830ce.jpeg

The county’s Emergency Response Team (aka SWAT) is at a location just north of the Thruway on Lewiston Road for an unknown type of incident. 

Lewiston is closed between Veterans Memorial Drive and Galloway Road. 

The incident started at about 4:30 a.m.

Sheriff Bill Sheron said no information is being released at this time because it is an ongoing situation. 

Residents have been told to shelter in place. 

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Road reopened at about 10 a.m.; no further information has been released yet. 

Reader-submitted photo.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button