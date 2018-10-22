Lewiston closed at Veterans and Galloway for law enforcement incident
The county’s Emergency Response Team (aka SWAT) is at a location just north of the Thruway on Lewiston Road for an unknown type of incident.
Lewiston is closed between Veterans Memorial Drive and Galloway Road.
The incident started at about 4:30 a.m.
Sheriff Bill Sheron said no information is being released at this time because it is an ongoing situation.
Residents have been told to shelter in place.
UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Road reopened at about 10 a.m.; no further information has been released yet.
Reader-submitted photo.
