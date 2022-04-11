Lewiston Road blocked by wires down following an accident

A black pickup truck reportedly hit a utility pole in the area of 7790 Lewiston Road, just north of Galloway Road, Batavia, and then fled north on Route 63 at a high rate of speed.

Wires are down in the roadway and the roadway is completely blocked.

Town of Batavia and Mercy EMS dispatched but Mercy is going back in service.

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.: Lewiston is being closed to thru-traffic at Veterans Memorial Drive.

UPDATE 9:19 p.m.: Oakfield Fire requested to shut down traffic at Batavia Oakfield Townline Road and Route 63.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: Three Town of Batavia engines going back into service.

UPDATE 9:48 p.m.: National Grid is arriving on scene.