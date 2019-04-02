Libertarian Party seeking candidates for local offices

Press release:

The Genesee County Libertarian Committee announced today that it is seeking candidates to run for local office in 2019.

After earning ballot access and duly constituted party status in NYS in the 2018 gubernatorial election, the onerous task of securing independent ballot petition signatures is no longer a requirement. In fact, for 2019, NO petitioning will be required.

Interested candidates who receive the endorsement of the local Genesee County committee will be certified for the Libertarian line on the ballot this November.

The Genesee County Chapter of the Libertarian Party was established in 2013 and has since regularly run candidates for public office. We welcome inquiries from those who believe in a limited and nonintrusive government, the unwavering defense of personal liberties and fiscal responsibility.

Potential candidates and those seeking more information about getting involved with the GCLP are encouraged to contact Chairman Mark Potwora at 585.993.3358 or by email at g[email protected]