Liberty Center for Youth closed until further notice

Press release:

In response to the State of Emergency called by Genesee County officials and the closure of Genesee County schools, The Liberty Center for Youth will be closed until further notice.

The City of Batavia will continue to take all reasonable precautions to keep City employees, residents, and students safe from contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

Please continue to follow social distancing techniques;

Stay home if you are ill;

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently;

Above all, remain calm.

All official updates on coronavirus will continue to come from the Genesee County Health Department and you can stay up to date by visiting the County’s website.