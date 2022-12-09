Licata Chiropractic is able to finally celebrate move into new business location on East Main Street

The big advantage of the new location of Licata Chiropractic at 542 East Main St. in Batavia, said owner Sandra Licata, is that she owns the real estate.

After years of renting, Licata was able to purchase the property in early 2020, just before the pandemic started. She was able to do business but held off on a grand opening until this week when she hosted the Chamber of Commerce for a Business After Hours and a ribbon-cutting.

With ownership comes her own parking lot.

"Where I was renting (off Court Street), we had the city parking lot," Licata said. "You didn't always know what space you're gonna get and here we have15 parking spaces. There's enough for staff, for clients, for Mike Grasso, and for my patients."

Mike Grasso is the massage therapist Licata has been working with for 21 years, a unique partnership in the chiropractic practice.

"Usually, I hear from colleagues that those relationships don't last that long," Licata said. "Usually, there's kind of a rotating door."

Licata said she's excited to have her own place where she has more control over the building and the grounds.

"We've updated the landscaping this year," Licata said. "We've updated the parking lot to add more lighting. It's nice to have my own place to do those things."

Photo by Howard Owens