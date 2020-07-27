Lifelong county resident promoted to assistant county manager

Press release:

The County Manager’s Office is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammi Ferringer as the new Assistant County Manager effective Aug. 15.

Tammi, a lifelong resident of Genesee County, brings 15 years of experience in county government to her new role as a key operative in the Chief Administrative Office of Genesee County government.

Ferringer began her County career in 2005 as Senior Financial Clerk-Typist at the Genesee County Health Department and quickly worked her way through the ranks to Administrative Officer/Budget Officer. In 2014, she transitioned to the Department of Social Services serving as director of Fiscal Operations and Child Support and, in 2019, was appointed as the County’s compliance officer.

Ferringer has continually exceeded expectations in her different roles in the County, leading to a series of promotions and advancements. Unique skill sets in both finance and compliance make her a great fit for the needs of the Assistant County Manager position.

She's a graduate of Batavia High School. She holds an associate degree in Business Administration from Genesee Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Finance from SUNY Brockport.

Ferringer resides in the Town of Batavia and is the proud parent of her two children, Jacelyn, 20, and Caleb, 13.