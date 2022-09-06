September 6, 2022 - 10:39pm
Liquidation sale starts Friday for Valu Home Center in Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in Valu Plaza, Valu Home Center, news, batavia.
The anchor store of Valu Plaza on West Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia is closing with a liquidation sale set to start on Friday.
Valu Home Centers, based in Western New York with more than 16 stores in the region, is closing three underperforming stores. Besides Batavia, the other stores closing are Fredonia and Lakewood.
Photo by Howard Owens
