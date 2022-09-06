Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 6, 2022 - 10:39pm

Liquidation sale starts Friday for Valu Home Center in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Valu Plaza, Valu Home Center, news, batavia.

img_2707value.jpg

The anchor store of Valu Plaza on West Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia is closing with a liquidation sale set to start on Friday.

Valu Home Centers, based in Western New York with more than 16 stores in the region, is closing three underperforming stores. Besides Batavia, the other stores closing are Fredonia and Lakewood.

Photo by Howard Owens

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break