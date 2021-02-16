LIVE: Big Red One honors Medal of Honor winners, including David Bellavia

Medal of Honor recipient David G. Bellavia is being honored by the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley in Kansas as part of the Big Red One Year of Honor Opening Day events.

The event includes a street dedication in the name of Bellavia, with a street on the base becoming Bellavia Way. Three other streets will be renamed in honor of three other Medal of Honor winners this year.

Throughout the year, the 1st Infantry Division will celebrate the Big Red One Year of Honor, a yearlong tribute to the 37 Big Red One soldiers who have been awarded the nation’s highest honor.

Bellavia served in 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.