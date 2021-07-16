Local Matters

July 16, 2021 - 1:57pm

LIVE: COVID-19 Update for Genesee County with Public Health Director Paul Pettit

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, livestream, video.
COVID-19 Update for Genesee County with Public Health Director Paul Pettit.

We will be discussing:

  • The current numbers and trends for local infections;
  • The delta variant;
  • Prospects for a return of mask requirements and other restrictions to slow the spread;
  • The local status of vaccinations;
  • The Surgeon General's statement on vaccine misinformation.

