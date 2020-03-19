March 19, 2020 - 3:38pm
LIVE: Daily Press Briefing/COVID-19 March 19, 2020
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, video, live stream.
This is a recording of today's press briefing. I'll write up more later but a couple of key points:
- There is still just one test-positive case of COVID-19 in Genesee County.
- There are now 15 people under mandatory quarantine (10 yesterday). Some of those people are symptomatic. None of the test results are back yet for the people who are symptomatic. The five additional people in quarantine are as a result of the ongoing case tracing by health department staff to identify people who were in contact with the positive case.
- There is a person from Orleans County who tested positive. That person was not symptomatic when that person traveled to another state on vacation. That person became symptomatic while on vacation. That person, who is at least 60 years old, is now in quarantine in that state. The health department is working to find out who that person might have had contact with before leaving on vacation.
- The ability to test is still limited and that is frustrating, said Paul Pettit, director of public health.
- People can get tested by their doctors. Providers also get test kits through their health care networks but those kits are also in limited supply. Doctors are putting people into quarantine but the health department would only be notified of a positive test result so the health department does not have a count on people who might be in quarantine on a doctor's orders.