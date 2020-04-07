LIVE: Genesee County COVID-19 briefing for April 7, 2020

Video Sponsor

Genesee County COVID-19 briefing for April 7, 2020

UPDATE: There are 10 new positive cases. All 10 were in quarantine at the time the positive tests came back. There is one person hospitalized. There are a total of 44 positive tests now reported in Genesee County.

Written briefing from Public Health:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. today: Genesee County received 10 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 44 positive cases Seven are under the age of 65 residing in the central part of Genesee County. Three are under the age of 65 residing in the eastern part of Genesee County. 10 of the positive cases were under precautionary or mandatory quarantine when they became symptomatic.

Orleans County: 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 17 One of the positive cases is under the age of 65 and lives in the eastern part of Orleans County One of the positive cases is under 65 and resides in the central part of Orleans County One of the Orleans positive cases were under precautionary or mandatory quarantine when they became symptomatic.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

Genesee Orleans County Health Departments COVID-19 Status As of 04/07/20 County # Positive #Negative Mandatory Isolation (Positive) Mandatory Quarantine Precautionary Quarantine # Deaths #Recovered Genesee 44 291 33 38 1 1 10 Orleans 17 177 13 26 2 0 4 Total 61 468 46 64 3 1 14



OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Our local numbers are increasing.

As reported last week, the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have been preparing for an increase in positive cases and COVID-19 activity within our communities.

We are working diligently to conduct contact tracing among new positive cases as well as monitor symptoms for individuals who are under mandatory quarantine. The past two day’s jump in numbers is reflective of increasing community spread and the fact that many people are not practicing social distancing and following the guidance and recommendations. Staying home is one of your best defenses against contracting or transmitting COVID-19. By limiting contact with others, and practicing preventative health measures, we can continue to reduce the spread in our communities.

If you have to pick up essential items such as groceries or prescriptions, only one (1) member of the house hold should be going out. Make a list ahead of time to limit your exposure in the store. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and other people. Do not bring in unessential items such as purses, phones, etc. These items can carry germs from the store and back home with you. Wash your hands frequently and use a cloth face shield to protect yourself and others from spreading the virus.

Businesses and Employers

Essential Businesses must continue to comply with the guidance and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the New York State Department of Health and every business, even if essential, is strongly urged to maintain social distance to the extent possible.

As an employer or business, it is your responsibility to protect your workforce and to follow and understand guidance as it pertains to COVID-19. The health and safety of your employees should be your utmost concern. Below are some things to consider: Actively encourage sick employees to stay home . Develop policies that encourage sick employees to stay at home without fear of repercussions, and ensure employees are aware of these policies. There is a lot of guidance and information available to businesses and employees in regards to coverage of wages and protections related to COVID-19 Provide education and training materials in an easy to understand format and in the appropriate language and literacy level for all employees, like fact sheets and posters. If an employee becomes sick while at work, they should be separated from other employees, customers, and visitors and sent home immediately. Follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting areas the sick employee visited. Have conversations with employees about their concerns. Some employees may be at higher risk for severe illness, such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions.

The Governor has established the New York State PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force where individuals can file complaints regarding the operation of non-essential businesses or gatherings 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Click here to file a complaint online. You may also call 1-833-789-0470. Businesses that are not in compliance with the Governor’s executive order may be penalized. This area continues to be problematic, we continually receive calls on both businesses and gatherings occurring. We all must ad hear to the guidance and limit these gatherings. Continued intentional actions are placing folks in compromising situations and perpetuating the spread.

If you believe your employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders, please contact the New York State Attorney General’s office at (212) 416-8700 or [email protected]

The Use of Cloth Face Coverings

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing or proper hand washing.



The cloth face cover should: fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face be secured with ties or ear loops include multiple layers of fabric allow for breathing without restriction be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape



The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Tips to Stop the Spread in our Communities

Follow guidance from authorities where you live.

If you need to shop for food or medicine at the grocery store or pharmacy, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Use mail-order for medications, if possible.

Consider a grocery delivery service.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, including when you have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store.

Stay at least 6 feet between yourself and others, even when you wear a face covering.

Avoid large and small gatherings in private places and public spaces.

Children should not have in-person playdates while school is out.

Stay connected while staying away. It is very important to stay in touch with friends and family that don’t live in your home. Call, video chat, or stay connected using social media.

Mental Health

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and having to socially distance yourself from someone you love can be difficult. Below are resources that can help you connect to a professional that can help you though these challenging times: Care + Crisis Helpline is available 24/7 at 585-283-5200 or text "Talk" to 741741 New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling Head Space : https://www.headspace.com/covid-19



