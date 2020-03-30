LIVE: Genesee County COVID-19 briefing March 30, 2020
Genesee County COVID-19 briefing March 20, 2020
UPDATE: A COVID-19 patient has died, the first coronavirus case reported in Genesee County. There are now 12 positive cases in Genesee County. There have been 122 negative tests. The 12 positive cases count includes the fatality. There are 11 people recovering at home, including two people who had been previously hospitalized. None of the patients who tested positive have yet been released from mandatory isolation. There are no 36 people in Genesee County under mandatory quarantine.
Press release:
“Today, I am reporting that an individual (over 65 years of age and who had underlying health conditions) who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away,” said Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “This is our first confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Genesee County.
"Due to privacy issues, I will be not releasing further details about this individual. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for the individual’s family and friends.”
“I am deeply saddened to learn from Paul Pettit of the death of a resident of our county,” said Rochelle Stein, chair of the Genesee County Legislature. "Our entire community grieves this loss. My heart is with the resident’s family, and I ask the community to join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”
“We continue to encourage social distancing, especially if you have older family members or family with underlying health conditions,” Pettit said. “If you are unwell with any symptoms, please limit contact with our most vulnerable population. Keep in touch by phone, FaceTime, cards, and/or letters so your loved ones know they are being thought of.
"Ask other family or friends who are not sick or potentially exposed to check in on your loved ones and/or assist with errands.”
Written briefing:
New Cases
- We have learned a Genesee County resident of the central area of the county has died due to complications associated with COVID-19. The individual was over 65, hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. We are respecting the privacy of the individual and their family members and will not be releasing any further information.
- As of 2 p.m. today:
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 12 positive cases
- One under the age of 65 residing in eastern Genesee County
- One under the age of 65 residing in eastern Genesee County
- One above the age of 65 residing in central Genesee County
- For Orleans: One new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of five positive cases
- Individual is over the age of 65 and is a resident of the eastern part of the county.
- None of the new positive cases were under precautionary or mandatory quarantine when they became symptomatic and are not believed to be connected.
- Contact tracing has been initiated for all the new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms becomes present). If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus. When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.
Cumulative Data
- To Date: Genesee County has received 122 negative test results and Orleans County has received 87 negative test results for COVID-19. These negative tests give us a good indicator of what’s going on in our community. As discussed before, Flu continues to be prevalent with seven in Orleans and nine in Genesee for the week ending March 21. This data continues to show a high number of respiratory illness in our counties is not COVID-19
- Orleans County: Five people are under precautionary quarantine; nine people are under mandatory quarantine; and five people are under mandatory isolation, two of whom are hospitalized and three are recovering at home (one out of county).
- Genesee County: 13 people are under precautionary quarantine, 37 people are under mandatory quarantine, and 11 people are recovering under mandatory isolation at home.
- Healthcare providers are advising patients undergoing swabbing that are symptomatic (based on availability and screening for high-risk) for COVID-19 to self-isolate until test results are received and COVID-19 is ruled out. Follow your healthcare provider’s advice.
- Currently, NYS clearance protocol for discontinuation of mandatory isolation for persons with confirmed COVID-19 is the following: it has been at least seven days since the initial positive test for COVID-19, at least three days without fever and no use of fever-reducing medication, and improvement in the signs and symptoms of the illness. Swabbing through the Health Departments is warranted as part of our quarantine / isolation protocol for those who become symptomatic. We are not providing community testing at this time. We will be announcing further information on this as local capacity increases.
OPERATIONAL UPDATES
- Please remain home if ill, even if a person has a negative COVID-19 result it is important to continue to limit physical contact. Flu and COVID-19 are still transmittable and people should continue to remain home and limiting contact with others. Do not be afraid of people because they may be coughing or sneezing, they may have allergies, but continue to keep your distance (at least 6 feet).
- Medical Concerns: If you feel you may have COVID-19, call your primary care provider or healthcare facility ahead of time. DO NOT GO DIRECTLY THERE, CALL AHEAD TO GET GUIDANCE. Swabbing will be based on those who are in higher risk categories – elderly and immune compromised and those with underlying health issues.
- Swab sample results are coming back slower than expected. With more testing, we expect this will continue. Whenever anyone is swabbed for potential COVID-19, self-isolation is advised until the test result is received.
- Respect / Social Responsibility / Fear mongering / Consequences – Health Departments are mandated to adhere to HIPAA regulations therefore we are not releasing potential identifying information of anyone who is under our care.
- If during contact tracing there is an issue of missing potential contacts we will provide locations. Not everyone who coughs or sneezes has a respiratory virus. People need to be respectful of the process and the guidance surrounding social distancing. COVID-19 is now community transmissible therefore people need to take social distancing seriously.
- There are consequences for not adhering to the directives.Noncompliance may prolong the spread of COVID-19 as well as increasing the spread which can overwhelm our healthcare systems and put our vulnerable populations at increased risk.
- Sticking to the basics: limiting exposure to the public, frequent handwashing, staying home if ill with any respiratory illness, keeping a 6-feet distance from other people and sharing creative ideas to keep in touch with family and friends are what we need.
- Take media breaks:Talking about who has or hasn’t been tested, is sick or sharing rumors about anything COVID-19 is increasing anxiety in many people. Be respectful and stay home as much as possible. It is safe to go outside or for a ride, but be mindful to keep at least 6 feet distance between other people. If you are struggling with anxiety, depression, fear about this outbreak call the Care + Crisis Helpline at 585-283-5200, text 741741 or call the NYS COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 884-863-9314, they have trained listeners available 24/7 to help you through this.
- Community Spread: Locations of positive cases are not indicative (telling) of where potential exposures can occur. It is not necessary to know locations as the virus is considered to be everywhere. That is why we encourage everyone to follow social distancing guidelines, frequent handwashing, practice proper cough/sneeze hygiene (not in your hands, but in a disposable tissue or your elbow) and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Snowbirds are returning to our counties: Snowbird Guidance is being developed and will be posted on our websites (under Coronavirus General Public), social media and through the Genesee and Orleans County Offices for the Aging. We encourage all who are returning home from travel to self-isolate and monitor your health.
- If you become symptomatic, call your healthcare provider for guidance.
- Some may be concerned about exposure when going for supplies and prescription refills – many stores and pharmacies are providing special hours for seniors and people with underlying healthcare issues. There are also several stores / restaurants that provide curbside pick-up and delivery services call ahead and ask.
- Check in with family and friends and your social networks via phone or electronic means often to limit loneliness.
FRAUD ALERT – Watch out for Scams!
- At this time there are no FDA-approved drugs or treatments for COVID-19.
- There are also no over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. If you get an email, phone call, offer by mail or other solicitation for these scams, hang up and ignore them.
- This is a very important warning to reinforce for every County resident.
- The best medical advice for you comes from your healthcare provider.
NEW YORK STATE CASES / RESTRICTIONS / GUIDANCE
- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today at his 11:30 a.m. press conference there are a total 66,497 confirmed positive cases in NYS.
- 9,517 (14 percent) COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
- The Governor has extended NY PAUSE program (nonessential workers down to 0 percent) until April 15; this will be evaluated every two weeks
- Statewide school closures are extended by two weeks, until April 15 and will be reassessed then. Contact your school with any school related questions.
- All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are temporarily banned.
- The President and CDC have ordered a travel advisory (NY, NJ & CT) – this is not a lock down, these federal actions support state actions to date. It is OK to be outside in your yard, ride bikes, visit a state park for walks, to take rides in your vehicle, however congregating and taking the family shopping does not comply with social distancing (keeping 6 feet from others, limiting time out in public).