March 20, 2020 - 3:56pm

LIVE: Genesee County Daily Press Briefing March 20, 2020

posted by Howard B. Owens in coronavirus, news, video, live stream, covid-19.
The Genesee County public health briefing for March 20, 2020.

NOTE: I screwed up the audio.  My computer was trying to record audio with the wrong mic. Since what I was hearing sounded fine and I didn't realize the output wasn't right.  I'm trying to secure from another source better audio.  I'll reupload the video once it's available.

