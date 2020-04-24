April 24, 2020 - 4:01pm
LIVE: Health Department COVID 19 Briefing April 24, 2020
Written briefing:
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 142 positive cases
- The positive case resides in Elba.
- The positive case is in their 50’s.
- The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- 5 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 1 of the total active positive cases is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 75 positive cases
- One positive case resides in Barre, and one resides in Kendall.
- Eight of the positive cases were from The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab Facility
- One individual is in their 30’s, one individual is in their 40’s, two individuals are in their 60’s and one individual is in their 70’s, three individuals are in their 80’s and two individuals are in their nineties or older.
- 1 of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- 8 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County has been made aware of 2 more deaths from The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab, both of the individuals were over 65. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals, our neighbors, during this very sad time.