LIVE: Interview with Bill Campbell, VP, Chapin International

Bill Campbell is the vice president for business development for Chapin International. Chapin is a privately owned, multi-location manufacturing company that started in Oakfield more than 100 years ago and remains based in Batavia. Campbell's job gives him not only good insights into his own industry but the economy in general. We'll talk with him about his company, the economy, the pandemic, what business can expect from the Biden administration, at trade issues. The live stream is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.