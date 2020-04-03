LIVE: Interview with Jason Barrett, found and president of Black Button

Video Sponsor

We're talking with Jason Barrett, founder, and president of Black Button. Black Button, a distillery, is making hand sanitizer and recently donated a batch to the Genesee County heriff's Office.

Here's the link to the GoFundMe page for Black Button's hand sanitizer distribution program.

As discussed in the interview, Black Button is producing the hand sanitizer and making it available to governmental organizations and those nonprofits that can afford it at cost; however, the GoFundMe fundraising effort is to help defray the cost of distributing the hand sanitizer to organizations that can't afford to pay for it.