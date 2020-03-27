Local Matters

March 27, 2020 - 10:56am

LIVE: Interview with Tom Christensen, executive director Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans

posted by Howard B. Owens in Mental Health Association, news, video, live stream, covid-19, coronavirus.
This morning we're talking with Tom Christensen, executive director Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans.

Our apologies to anybody who tried to watch this live. The live feed didn't go through to YouTube for some reason. But we did record the call so here is the full video of the interview.

Tom Christensen mentioned some helpful phone numbers during the conversation. Here are the numbers:

  • MHA in Niagara County Peer Information Line: 716-433-5432 (8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday)
  • MHA of Genesee & Orleans Counties WarmLine: 585-813-0072 (5 – 8:30 p.m. daily, including weekends)
  • Crisis TextLine: text MHA to 741-741 (24/7)
  • GCASA Peer Recovery Advocates: 585-815-1800 (24/7)
  • Genesee/Orleans Care and Crisis HelpLine: 585-283-5200 (24/7)

