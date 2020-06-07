Local Matters

June 7, 2020 - 8:29am

LIVE: Protest and March for Equality in Batavia

Here's the plan: I'm going to attempt to periodically live stream today's events. It won't be a constant stream.  This player, if it works right, will show streaming content when I'm stream, and show as unavailable when I'm not.  I believe if you just keep the stream open, in play mode, it will start playing for you whenever I'm streaming.

