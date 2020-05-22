LIVE: Public Health COVID-19 Briefing for May 22, 2020

Video Sponsor

Press release:

As we move into the Memorial Day weekend, we would like to take a moment to remember those who fought for our freedom and have given the ultimate sacrifice, their lives. We appreciate each of these individuals and their families who gave so much for this great nation.

Even though there aren’t any public gatherings or parades, it doesn’t stop you from visiting cemeteries and monuments or have your own household time to remember our service men and women as long as you continue to social distance.

This is also the unofficial beginning of summer and we encourage people to be creative on how they can safely enjoy the great weather without putting others at risk of contracting COVID-19. Consider planting a victory garden of flowers, fruits and vegetables, go for daily hikes while social distancing, and/or start up some new hobbies.

Take time to step back and enjoy the slower pace we have found ourselves in during this pandemic. Remember to journal about how you and your family made it through these historic times. We are one day closer to making this a memory, remember this is only temporary.

We can get through this together, without being so close.

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received zero new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 178 positive cases. Three of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Orleans County received 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 194 positive cases. One of the new positive cases resides in Ridgeway. Twenty-two of the new positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Of the new positive cases one individual is in their 20s; three of the individuals are in their 50s; three of the individuals are in their 60s; six of the individuals are in their 70s; seven of the individuals are in their 80s; and three of the individuals are in their 90s. Two of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Fifteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy. We are truly saddened to receive word that five of our residents have died related to COVID-19. One of the residents lived at The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center and four of the residents lived at Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of each of these individuals during this very difficult time.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans Counties' online map of confirmed cases.