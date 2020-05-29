LIVE: Public Health COVID-19 briefing May 29, 2020

Video Sponsor

Public Health COVID-19 briefing for May 29, 2020.

Press release:

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received one new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 186 positive cases. The positive case resides in Batavia. The positive individual is in their 20s. The positive case was on mandatory quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Orleans County received 10 new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 221 positive cases. One of the new positive individuals resides in Albion, three of the new positives live in Ridgeway, one of the new positive lives at The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center and five of the new positive individuals live at Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Of the new positive case one of the individuals is under 20, one of the individual is in their 20s, two individuals are in their 50s, two individuals are in their 60s, three individuals are in their 70s and one of the individuals is in their 90s. Two of the new positive cases were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Nineteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy. We are sorry to report that we have lost two more county residents due to COVID-19. The individuals resided at the Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals during this very sad time.



