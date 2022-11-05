Livonia can't stop Batavia's offense in Class B semifinal

The Blue Devils put on an offensive show for the home crowd on Friday in a Section V Class B semifinal game, beating rival Livonia 56-14.

Ja'vin McFollins was 8-10 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Carter McFollins had three of those receptions for 108 yards and a TD, Cole Grazioplene snagged three more for 105 yards and a TD and Cooper Fix had a 21-yard TD reception.

Zay Griffin gained 141 yards on the ground and scored twice on eight carries. Aiden Anderson rushed 15 times for 114 yards and a TD. Ja'vin McFollins scored once on the ground and Cam McClinic scored once on four carries for 75 yards.

Aavion Bethel led the defense with 14 tackles. Garret Schmidt had 11 tackles and Carter McFollins had eight tackles and an interception.

Photos by Howard Owens

Top photo: Ja'vin McCollins passing to Cole Grazioplene for a 78-yard TD reception in the second quarter.​

Carter McFollins with a 53-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Aiden Anderson on a 46-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Cam McClinic on a 56-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Aiden Anderson, tackled by Livonia's defense.

Julia Petry on a first-quarter kickoff.

Julia Petry was eight for eight on point after attempts on Friday.