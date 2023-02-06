Local athlete wins invitational Pentathlon in Staten Island

Jadyn Mullen, of Alexander, placed first on Saturday in the Pentathlon at the Ocean Breeze Invitational in Staten Island.

She won with 3,352 points.

The Pentathlon consists of five events: 55-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, and 800-meter race. In the hurdles, she ran a 9.06, in the high jump, she jumped 1.55 meters, in the shot put, she threw 9.93 meters, in the long jump, she jumped 4.99 meters and finished it off with a 2:20 in the 800.

Submitted photo and information.