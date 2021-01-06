Local Conservative Party condemns violence in Washington

Press release:

While we understand the right to peacefully protest, we do not condone trespassing onto the Capitol, putting police officers' lives at risk, and destroying and stealing property. Political violence is never the answer.

We strongly support the First Amendment and the ability to speak your mind, peacefully assemble, and protest. We encourage all Americans to stand up for their constitutional rights, voice their opinions, and demand change.

The way to make change is to get involved with your local elections, make your voice heard, hold our politicians accountable, and most of all, VOTE.

We will be a stronger country if we work together instead of working against each other.

Thank you to our law enforcement for keeping us safe and for putting their lives on the line every day. Our prayers go out to the family of the woman killed today, our law enforcement personnel, and most of all, for ALL of America.