November 19, 2022 - 11:02pm
Local emergency personnel deploying to Erie County to assist with storm coverage
posted by Howard B. Owens in fire services, news, office of emergency management, notify.
Volunteer and career firefighters from Genesee County are being deployed to Erie County to assist with emergency management as a result of heavy snowfall in the area.
Tim Yaeger, emergency management coordinator for Genesee County, announced Saturday night that the following departments have been approved for deployment starting Sunday morning at 6 a.m. for a 12-hour shift.
- City of Batavia Fire
- Town of Batavia Fire
- Oakfield Fire
- East Pembroke Fire
- Corfu Fire
- Genesee County Emergency Management
Participating personnel are instructed to assemble by 5:15 a.m. at the Corfu Fire Department, 116 East Main St., Corfu, for deployment to the Erie County Training & Operation Center, 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga.
